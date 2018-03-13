Amitabh Bachchan falls ill while shooting for Thugs of Hindostan; doctors rush to Jodhpur

Amitabh Bachchan is in Jodhpur to shoot for his upcoming movie – Thugs of Hindostan. (Source: Twitter)

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reportedly fell ill while shooting for his upcoming project – Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur. The news was confirmed by the actor himself through a blog post on Tuesday morning. In this blog, the actor didn’t mention what exactly happened but said that his team of doctors will arrive in Jodhpur to take care of him. “I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also talked about the struggle one has to go through while trying to achieve what they want. The actor said that nothing can be achieved in life without ‘struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears’.

“Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved,” he said.

Last few weeks have not been good for Bollywood actors, especially when it comes to their health and well-being. Last month, the Indian film industry lost actress Sridevi to accidental drowning in Dubai. A week later, TV actress Shammi known for her work in Dekh Bhai Dekh passed away and then, Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the Wadali brothers passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 but also lent his voice to movies like PadMan and Firangi. He will be next seen in 102 not out alongside Rishi Kapoor which will be followed by Thugs of Hindostan scheduled to release in November.