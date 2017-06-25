Amitabh Bachchan unhappy with Facebook? Here’s what megastar posted on Twitter



Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is apparently not too happy with social networking site Facebook. The veteran actor took to Twitter to complain about it on Sunday morning. As per his post, Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t happy because he couldn’t access some features on Facebook. “T 2466 – HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD !” Bachchan posted on Twitter.

T 2466 – HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD ! pic.twitter.com/SvzUHBBDvT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on the various social media platforms and has as many as 27 million followers on both Facebook and Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan is also one of the most followed celebrities in India. He likes to keep his fans updated about his day-to-day lifestyle. Amitabh is currently busy shooting for “Thugs of Hindostan” in Malta along with superstar Aamir Khan.

Both the stars who are mass entertainers and crowd pullers are bonding well over the movie. They were recently clicked together at a restaurant. The image was shared on Instagram by Amitabh Bachchan where both the actors were standing at a table, looking very relaxed. “THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta,” wrote Amitabh as the caption of the image.

The film is being produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and has a lot to offer for the fans. According to a report by The Indian Express, the shooting of Thugs of Hindustan took place in Malta under high security. After Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif has also joined the cast and crew there. Some pictures of Aamir with fans have also been floating on the internet. However, his picture with Amitabh Bachchan has really stolen the show.