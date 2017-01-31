Amazon Prime partners with Cinestaan to stream 3 Indian films Mumbai

Amazon Prime Video has included three Indian independent films to its unlimited streaming of latest movies and TV shows, by collaborating with C International Sales, a subsidiary of Cinestaan Film Company.(Official Website)

It will now be home for two of 2016 Toronto International Film Festival’s official selection of Indian films- “Dev Bhoomi” and “A Death in the Gunj”.

In addition, it will exclusively stream “The Hungry”, an international co-production between Cinestaan and Film London.

“Amazon Prime Video has presented a much needed option and we are delighted that they have seen such merit in three of the titles that C International Sales represented and we are thrilled that within 6 months, our superb team has made C International the ‘go to’ sales agency for Indian filmmakers,” Rohit Khattar, Chairman Cinestaan Group said about the partnership.

While, Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon Prime Video India, our goal is to partner with the top content creators in India and worldwide to build the largest selection of latest and exclusive movies and TV shows for our customers.”

Directed by Goran Paskaljevic, “Devi Bhoomi” narrates the story of Rahul who returns to his old Himalayan village carrying a heavy secret.

Directorial debut feature, written and directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, “Death in the Gunj” is set in 1979 starts as an uneventful family holiday which takes a dangerous twist when the guests play with the spirits.

Revenge thriller, “The Hungry” stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Suraj Sharma and Sayani Gupta.