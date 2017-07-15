Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stuns everyone with his new macho look; Twitter users go crazy, compare him with The Rock, Vin Diesel

amazon ceo, jeff bezos, new look, jeff bezos new look, Amazon, twitter, silicon valley
Published: July 15, 2017 1:21 PM
amazon ceo, jeff bezos, new look, jeff bezos new look, Amazon, twitter, silicon valley The Amazon CEO is looking too macho in his new look. (Photo from Avery Hartmans‏ Twitter account)

New Delhi: This before vs after picture of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is simply unbelievable! The Amazon CEO is looking too macho in his new look. “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looked all macho and Internet could not handle it as users were swooning all over the 53-year-old Silicon Valley billionaire,” ANI reported. “As Bezos was seen striding into the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference with a tight T-shirt and half jacket to show off his beefy arms, the internet was flooded with memes,” ANI added in its report. Soon after the new look picture of Jeff Bezos surfaced on Twitter, a number of users started doing the comparison of his with big celebrities. And, some even compared him with The Rock and Vin Diesel.

“Former and current Jeff Bezos is literally the ‘you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about’ meme,” a Twitter user Yoni Mernick wrote. “Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America’s favourite bald daddies,” another Twitter user posted.

Here are some of the interesting and viral tweets on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos macho look:-

According to ANI, Bezos is also one of a number of tech billionaires investing into technologies aimed to slow – or stop – the aging process.

