Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stuns everyone with his new macho look; Twitter users go crazy, compare him with The Rock, Vin Diesel

The Amazon CEO is looking too macho in his new look. (Photo from Avery Hartmans‏ Twitter account)

New Delhi: This before vs after picture of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is simply unbelievable! The Amazon CEO is looking too macho in his new look. “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looked all macho and Internet could not handle it as users were swooning all over the 53-year-old Silicon Valley billionaire,” ANI reported. “As Bezos was seen striding into the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference with a tight T-shirt and half jacket to show off his beefy arms, the internet was flooded with memes,” ANI added in its report. Soon after the new look picture of Jeff Bezos surfaced on Twitter, a number of users started doing the comparison of his with big celebrities. And, some even compared him with The Rock and Vin Diesel.

“Former and current Jeff Bezos is literally the ‘you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about’ meme,” a Twitter user Yoni Mernick wrote. “Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America’s favourite bald daddies,” another Twitter user posted.

Here are some of the interesting and viral tweets on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos macho look:-

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America’s favorite bald daddies pic.twitter.com/kVx6moYCH0 — Avery Hartmans (@averyhartmans) July 14, 2017

Former and current Jeff Bezos is literally the ‘you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about’ meme. pic.twitter.com/NNA2LlFxy8 — Yoni Mernick (@OriginalYoni) July 14, 2017

Jeff Bezos looks like he just stepped of the set of Fast and the Furious pic.twitter.com/3mTJyPhpoA — Albert Ruiz (@databreak) July 15, 2017

Getting better: Jeff Bezos 1998 vs 2017 pic.twitter.com/eK3nQzfbO6 — martino/pietropoli (@mpietropoli) July 14, 2017

here is Swole Bezos with the background removed. just in case you need it. pic.twitter.com/0JBqERShje — Menotti Minutillo ???? (@44) July 14, 2017

“I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career.” #Bezos pic.twitter.com/bKxa0ScGvu — Lisa Santacruz (@Lisa_Santacruz) July 14, 2017

I’m excited for a super ripped JK Simmons to play Bezos in the inevitable movie pic.twitter.com/CJyjwG5m5e — Kyle Judah (@KyleJudah) July 14, 2017

i hope swole jeff bezos starts a trend of jacked tech ceos pic.twitter.com/00rxa85jaZ — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) July 14, 2017

Congratulations Jeff Bezos on your change in personal brand from “business ascetic” to “prefers killing with his bare hands” pic.twitter.com/y3DIklK6me — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) July 14, 2017

jeff bezos doesnt get enough credit for his performance in whiplash pic.twitter.com/k9wZK8VDro — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) July 14, 2017

<clears throat> ahem. Jeff Bezos is our new Chuck Norris 1/ pic.twitter.com/U8y67VAIv1 — erin mccann (@mccanner) July 14, 2017

According to ANI, Bezos is also one of a number of tech billionaires investing into technologies aimed to slow – or stop – the aging process.