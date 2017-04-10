Allu Arjun starrer ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’, shifts its date of release

Allu Arjun from the movie Duvvadda Jagannadham. (Youtube)

Duvvadda Jagannadham is a film that has set itself a fresh date of release. The movie, which depicts the stylish star Allu Arjun in a completely different avatar- that of a Brahmin cook is being shot at a slow pace and was scheduled for a release earlier this summer. However, due to various reasons, the shooting got delayed and Allu Arjun’s health is said to be one of the major cause for pushing ahead the schedules.

The teaser and first look of the movie, featuring Arjun and the heroine Pooja Hegde is already having raving reviews and had ticked a million number of views on YouTube. The film is 40 days away from being complete. Recent information is that the makers have chose to release the film on July 7.

The unit is keen on wrapping the shoot by first week of June and then take ample time to finish the post-production works and come out to promote the movie, before opening it to the screens. Dil Raju is producing the movie, which has music score rendered by Devi Sri Prasad.

Allu Arjun, or “Mallu” Arjun as his huge fan following call him, is a Telugu film actor born on the 8th of April in 1983. He made his acting debut in Gangotri, winning him many awards and nominations such as Santosham

Best Young Performers Award. He has gone on to win awards for almost all of his following movies, establishing him as a talented actor. He has one upcoming movie this year which is yet to be titled. He has one son, Allu Ayaan, with his wife Sneha Reddy, whom he wed in 2011 amongst big-shot Telugu actors and politicians.