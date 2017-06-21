All Tubelight songs video and audio: Salman Khan starrer Eid release is full of chartbusters

The film is expected to do a huge business as it’s a Salman movie and big Eid release.

All Tubelight songs video and audio: Bollywood superstar and everyone’s bhaijaan Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is all set to hit theatres. The Kabir Khan directed movie will be released in cinemas from June 23. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The film also features Sohail Khan in the role of a soldier, while Salman plays his brother who is a simpleton but pure of heart. The songs of the film are already making news and going viral on social media. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. Here are various songs of the Wanted star:-

The most talked-about song of the movie is Radio. Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra have sung this chartbuster. Another song of the movie is Naach Meri Jaan which is sung by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Tushar Joshi. The lyrics of both Radio and Naach Meri Jaan has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Also, one song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going viral on YouTube. It is written by Kausar Munir. One more Pakistani singer has sung a song in the movie i.e. Main Agar by Atif Aslam. It’s written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Moreover, the film features one more song which is a different version of Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

All Tubelight songs video and audio:

Radio written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Kamaal Khan, Amit Mishra

Naach Meri Jaan written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Tushar Joshi

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera written by Kausar Munir and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Main Agar written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Atif Aslam

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera (Film Version) sung by Jubin Nautiyal

Famous composer Pritam scored the music of the film. The film is expected to do a huge business as it’s a Salman movie and big Eid release. Tubelight is produced by Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Director Kabir Khan, who has teamed up with Salman Khan for the third time with Tubelight, says the superstar this time has pushed himself a lot in terms of performance. Kabir and Salman have collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the past. Without divulging details about Salman’s role in Tubelight, Kabir says the role is something that the Dabangg star has never done before. Kabir says, “In whatever different looks that you have seen so far of Salman for Tubelight, all I can say is that he is playing a very different character this time. It is a character that he has never played in his career so far.” “It is a very challenging character. When I had narrated him the character I had told him it’s extremely challenging and he had said he is up for the challenge, ” he added.