Alia Bhatt equals cocaine; Mumbai police scrambles to decode drug trade

From Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh, no one has escaped the drug code. (Indian Express/PTI)

Priyanka Chopra has been seized by the police! No, not the actress, we’re talking about the drug LSD. At least, that would make sense according to the findings of the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the police have wised up over the years to the common phrases used the drug trafficking business, the underworld drug vocabulary has evolved too. The police recently deciphered the code of the underworld drug trade and it’s all about Bollywood celebrities, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. So think twice the next time you say you’d without Alia Bhatt, who knows, you might end up behind bars. Here are some of the phrases that the Mumbai police were able to figure out:

Ranbir Kapoor: Host

Kangana Ranaut: Opium or afeem

Katrina Kaif: Heroin or smack

Priyanka Chopra: LSD

Anushka Sharma: Hash or hashish

Ranveer Singh: Peddler

Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy

Alia Bhatt: Cocaine

Drug deals are described in terms of phrases like ‘Sultan is always late’ and ‘the last time Sultan proved a box office hit’. Bollywood apparently also featured in people’s lives in more than one way during the new year celebrations. Recent hits like Bajirao Mastani, Pink and the Marathi film Sairat were terms for designer drugs. The police combated the code by establishing a helpline which citizens could use if they found out anything about the drugs.

While we’re not excusing this new practice that the underworld has come up with, we’d think Akshay Kumar could be a good substitute for speed, since the actor pelts out one hit after the other, while most actors only release one or at the most two movies every year. Plus Dabangg could work for any hallucinogenic since the whole movie was something of an acid trip.