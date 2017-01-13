Akshay Kumar’s Gold team gets its youngest member; Find out who

New Entrant in Akshay Kumar’s Gold team.

Gold, a sports-based drama and Akshay Kumar next project is soon going to begin with a new face in the team. This new member is also the youngest member of the cast who is going to feature along with the actor in the film. He is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal who made his debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.

About Gold (movie):

Continuing the patriotic fervour, Gold is the next patriotic film of actor Akshay Kumar. the movie will be released on Independence day in the year 2018 for which the shooting will soon start in the month of March. Reema Katki, the director of movies like Talaash will be directing this movie and Akshay Kumar will be playing the lead role in it.

The film is going to be set in the post-independence era when the Indian hockey won its first ever gold medal as a free nation. The movie will be based on the life of Balbir Singh, who was then the vice-captain of the hockey team in 1952 (later became the captain in 1956) and also won three successive gold medals for India in the yesr 1948, 1952 and 1956.

Here is how Akshay shared the news about his movie ‘GOLD’ in October 2016-

Super excited to share a news with you guys, it's as good as striking #Gold ???? Details out at 5 pm today,so do tune in ???? Any guesses ???? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2016

Set in 1948, the historic story of India's first Olympic medal as a free nation, #GOLD coming to you on 15th August, 2018! pic.twitter.com/KPAExjtmYz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2016

Akshay Kumar will be going under intense training both in terms of fitness and also for playing the role of a hockey player with conviction. The cast will be training along with the real-life hockey players and the training will soon start in the end of this month itself.