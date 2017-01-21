Akshay Kumar’s fan cycles all the way from Haridwar to meet him; actor says ‘it’s not advisable’

Akshay Kumar has recently met one such fan who apparently showed up from Haridwar to meet him. (Source: IE)

Even now and then, we hear stories of some crazy Bollywood fans putting some unexpected efforts to meet their idols. Akshay Kumar has recently met one such fan who apparently showed up from Haridwar to meet him. But what came as a bittersweet shock was the fact that the man cycled through his strenuously long journey all the way from Haridwar to Mumbai.

Though, Akshay honoured his effort and posed with him and shared a pictured on Instagram, but also left a message for his other fans in order to not attempt such stunts. He said, “This guy came from Haridwar on a cycle to meet me but it’s not advisable. Love you’ll for all the love but request you’ll not to do this.”

This guy came from Haridwar on a cycle to meet me but it’s not advisable. Love you’ll for all the love but request you’ll not to do this ???????? A photo posted by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Akshay surely wants his fans to be safe and healthy. The actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming next Jolly LLB2, is among those superstars who not only have shown some excellent sense of judgement while choosing scripts, but also takes a stand on issues that need urgent discussion. Last year he delivered three hits with Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. Forbes has listed Akshay Kumar as one of the highest paid actors in 2016. Also known as ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay has now completed 16 years of his marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

With his upcoming movies including Jolly LLB 2 and 2.0, it will a treatful year for his fans across the world. Both of these movies sequels to popular films, Jolly LLB and Robot. Akshay Kumar is playing a negative character in 2.0, a movie that stars Rajinikanth too.