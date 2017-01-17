Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna try to ‘kill each other’ for wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have completed 16 years of marriage. (Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna’s humorous tweets have always been a bright spot for her fans, but Mrs Funnybones proved that even the most sentimental of moments won’t escape her witty lens. The former actress is celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary with Akshay Kumar today, but Twinkle had an funny take on the matter. “16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime,” she tweeted. Not just that, but she added a photo of her and Akshay running at each other in a hilarious fight-to-the-death type of video. Not surprising that her post has gone viral.

16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary#partnersincrimepic.twitter.com/XqGWQ2BQAI — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2017

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara. The pair worked together in films like Zulmi and International Khiladi. While Twinkle and Akshay remained relatively closed about their personal life, fans were able to get a glimpse of their matrimonial bliss in Twinkle’s best-selling book Mrs Funnybones. The pair’s sense of humour has also got them into trouble, such as when Twinkle unzipped Akshay’s jeans in 2009 during Lakme Fashion Week. Still, controversy apart, if a healthy sense of humour is what keeps a marriage going – Twinkle and Akshay are the best proof of this.