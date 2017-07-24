Akshay Kumar trolled after posting wrong picture of tricolour on Twitter, apologises thereafter

Akshay too, upon realising his mistake, apoligised and removed the picture to wrap-up the controversy.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday apologised to his followers for posting a picture of himself where he was holding the flag the wrong way. Akshay had posted a picture where he was cheering for the Indian women’s Cricket team at Sunday’s World Cup final, in which he was seen waving the national flag. As soon as the actor posted the picture, some users noticed the error and they started trolling him. Akshay too, upon realising his mistake, apoligised and removed the picture to wrap-up the controversy. “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor (sic).Didn’t mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed,” the National Award winner tweeted on Monday.

The tricolor picture can no longer be seen on Akshay’s timeline. On Sunday, in a special gesture, Akshay Kumar even met players of the Indian cricket team who were beaten by England in ICC Women’s World Cup Finals 2017. Akshay wrote, “Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!! These Women have started a revolution & I couldn’t be more proud.”

Here’s the Tweet from Akshay Kumar

Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!!

These Women have started a revolution & I couldn’t be more proud ???????? #WWC17Final pic.twitter.com/gVfHI08XHi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

Watch | Special Video Tweet from Akshay Kumat on World Cup Final

This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!! Come on #WomenInBlue #WWC17Final pic.twitter.com/hYFhTrP6eZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

The actor made a special visit to London, England to cheer the Indian cricket team for World Cup Finals. In one special tweet, Akshay claimed that he ran barefoot to catch a train so that he couldn’t miss the match by a second. “This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!!” he tweeted.