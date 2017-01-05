Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood outraged by Bengaluru molestation incidents

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and others have condemned the Bengaluru molestation cases. (Twitter/Indian Express)

Akshay Kumar made headlines today for his Twitter video which shows the Jolly LLB actor’s outrage at the recent molestation cases in Bengaluru. He’s not the only one, however. Many members of the film fraternity have openly spoken out against the incident or subtly conveyed their disgust towards the matter. Many even attacked Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asiz for blaming the men’s behaviour on the women’s clothing. Check out what Bollywood has to say:

Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

This is not molestation. It’s gender terrorism.. empowered by the misogynistic mentality of powers-that-be. #wakeuphttp://t.co/lMImPbqejA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 4, 2017

Akshay Kumar released a video, captioned, “The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards, from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better! Truly shameful.” The video has been retweeted 5,000 times since its release today and has been retweeted by Anushka Sharma.

Alia Bhatt retweeted Farhan Akhtar’s post about the CCTV footage which caught a molestation incident in the city and added, “Disgusting!”

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a post by another user, which read, “Aghast at #MassMolestation in Banglore. Worst are those who judges the character of a girl on the basis of their clothes. #Shame.”

Women get molested irrespective of what they wear,where they are. Women in India are not safe,EVEN AT HOME. #Bengalurushame — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 3, 2017

What they were wearing/drinking/whom they were with is no-one’s business. Govt/Police shd ensure women’s safety, regardless. #BengaluruShame — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 3, 2017

Shabani Azmi wrote, “Abu Azmis misogynist remarks are a blot on our culture.Blaming the victim not the perpetrator is almost as heinous as the crime itself.”

Sums up the situation. pic.twitter.com/S7ZErZ5y3a — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 4, 2017

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it’s their choice. http://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 3, 2017

During the launch of the second Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, Aamir Khan raised the issue as well. He said, “When such an incident takes place in America, the guilty are not only arrested but they are given punishments as well within two or three months. I think when such a change will take place, things will automatically change. I think when such examples come to fore that a guilty of such case is given punishments within two-three months, only then the situation will change and people will fear before committing such crimes.”

Misogyny, gender violence aren’t city specific. Enforcing the law shouldn’t either. Here’s hoping Bangalore sets the right example. http://t.co/gettRGKKhd — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 4, 2017

Swara Bhaskar called out the authorities’ response to the incident, saying, “Shameful that law breakers, law makers & law keepers are united in the warped logic tht women invite rape/molestation.”