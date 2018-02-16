Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Padman’ made tax-free in Rajasthan

Padman made tax free in Rajasthan

Akshay Kumar’s latest release “Padman”, which creates awareness about menstrual hygiene, will be made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced today. Raje said she wants maximum number of women to see the film so that the message on sanitary hygiene can spread. She also announced that sanitary pads machines will be installed in various schools and colleges in the rural areas in the state. Directed by R Balki, “Padman” also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.