Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 faces legal trouble, advocate wants ‘LLB’ terms dropped from title

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Jolly LLB 2’ has landed in trouble after a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court by an advocate Ajaykumar S. Waghmare demanding removal of the word ‘LLB’ from its title. The lawyer believes that the usage of the word LLB in this context makes mockery of lawyers’ and their work ethics. Waghmare is also unhappy with the showcasing of advocates’ image in the trailer of the movie.

According to OneIndia, not just the use of the word LLB in movies’ title, Waghmare also took offense of depiction of lawyers’ image in trailer where the actor Akshay Kumar is seen playing cards and dancing in the court premises wearing lawyers’ uniform. This according to Waghmare tarnishes the image of an advocate. In his petition, he has strongly called it a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of the Indian legal profession.

The lawyer has also requested the Bombay High Court to ban the trailer of the movie from being telecast in televisions and social media as it misrepresents the profession. The court is likely to look into the case and the judgment is expected to come today on January 24. Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor play the lead characters in the film. Akshay Kumar has played the character called Jagdish Mishra who is an unscrupulous lawyer and later transformed into a huge one when he gets to fight an important case. Subhash Kapoor has directed the film.

This is the second part of the movie ‘LLB’. The first part was played by Arshad Warsi and the title of the movie was ‘LLB’. Then there was no controversy arose for the use of the word LLB in its title. The movies had also received a National Award.