Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth to clash with Aamir Khan in mother of all Box Office battles

Diwali weekend just got a lot better for the audience as Aamir Khan has decided to release his new film that was earlier scheduled to hit the theatre screens on August 4, Secret Superstar will now be released in Diwali 2017. The competition got more intense as Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar will now clash with Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 and Ajay Devgan’s Golmal Again. While the date for Golmaal Again is still not confirmed, but Diwali may be on their cards as its makers are eying the day for the release.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar was earlier planned to be released on August 4, 2017, but with other releases like director Imtiaz Ali’s Shahrukh Khan -Anushka Sharma starrer Rehnuma (tentatively titled) and Shree Narayan Singh’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha featuring Akshay Kumar, the date of Aamir Khan’s movie has been changed were changed by its makers, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

The Diwali release traditionally witnesses the release of two or more films. According to sources, “Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-à-vis Secret Superstar shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir’s blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for Secret Superstar.”

Apart from Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Secret Superstar also features Dangal movie child artist Zaira Wasim in the lead role, who recently won the National Film Award for her supporting role in the movie. While Rajinikanth’s 2.0 features Rustom actor Akshay Kumar in a negative role. Actress Amy Jackson is also in the film.