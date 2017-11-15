Aksar 2 box office prediction: Sreeshant, Gautam Rode to debut with suspense thriller, set to earn this much on opening day

Aksar was a musical hit of its time with chartbusters including “Jhalak Dikhla Ja”, “Soniye”, composed and sung by Himmesh Reshammiya. A suspense-thriller, the very trailer speaks of the gripping plot that the film has in store. (Bollywood Hungama)

Aksar 2 box office prediction: Sequel to the 2006 released film Aksar starring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea, the 2.0 version just like its first instalment is a tale of love, conspiracy and deceit. Starring Zareen Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode, the film is all set to hit the screens on November 17. This movie is also special because this will also witness the debut of cricketer Sreeshanth in Bollywood. Aksar was a musical hit of its time with chartbusters including “Jhalak Dikhla Ja”, “Soniye”, composed and sung by Himmesh Reshammiya. A suspense-thriller, the very trailer speaks of the gripping plot that the film has in store. Reportedly, the film is set to earn between Rs 1 cr-Rs 2 crore on opening day.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, Zareen Khan is seen flaunting her sensuous avatar whereas, both her male counterparts are donning a very carved out muscular looks. Director Ananth Mahadevan talking about the film had said, “Suspense and mystery need to be deviously woven into the plot. The unpredictability of the characters and situations keeps the audience guessing. Our attempt is to keep them on the edge of their seat throughout Aksar 2.” Besides the performance of serial actor Gautam, it will be interesting to witness Sreesanth’s acting talent on screen. But Sreesanth is not new to the entertainment industry. Prior to Aksar 2, he had been a part of a dance reality show, and has also acted in a Malayalam film titled Team 5. He has also worked in a film by Pooja Bhatt, which will release some time soon. He is now quite excited to be a part of this film, and will continue acting if he gets good scripts.

“I did a south film and Aksar 2 is a great opportunity for me. In future, if I get good work, I will take it up,” he told reporters at the Aksar 2 trailer launch.Will Aksar 2 be able to charm audiences just like its prequel? Well, let the audiences do the talking!