Aksar 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Zareen Khan-starrer earns Rs 1.44 crore in domestic market

Aksar 2 is a tale of love, conspiracy and deceit.

Bollywood film Aksar 2, which released on Friday, has started off well at the box office. The film has earned more than a crore on the first day of its release in India. As per well-known film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 1.44 crore in India on day 1. The film, a sequel to 2006 film Aksar, has been directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The star cast of the film includes Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and Mohit Madaan. Apart from television actor Gautam Rode, cricketer S Sreesanth is also making a new innings in Bollywood with this film.

Aksar was a successful film with popular songs like “Jhalak Dikhla Ja” and “Soniye”, which were composed and sung by music composer Himesh Reshammiya. It was among the popular films of the year after its release. In the sequel, Zareen Khan shows her sensuous avatar. Aksar 2 is a tale of love, conspiracy and deceit.

Sreesanth is also not news to the entertainment industry. The controversial cricketer had earlier been part of a dance reality show. He has also acted in a Malayalam film titled “Team 5”. Sreesanth has also worked in a film by Pooja Bhatt, which will release in some time.

Apart from this film, another film that released yesterday was Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul. Directed by Suresh Triveni, this film earned Rs 2.87 crore on the first day. “Tumhari Sulu picked up after a slow start in the morning shows… Fri ₹ 2.87 cr. India biz… Expected to register robust growth over the weekend,” Adarsh tweeted.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film is likely to earn Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore by the end of the first week. He said that Aksar 2 may not stand as a competition for Vidya Balan’s film, which has a completely different set of audience, Indian Express reported.