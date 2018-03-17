Ajay Devgn’s Raid wins box office numbers on release, beats Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to create this record on opening day

Raid box office collection day 1: 2018 is emerging as an interesting year for Bollywood! All the fresh releases every week are creating quite a few records.

Raid box office collection day 1: 2018 is emerging as an interesting year for Bollywood! All the fresh releases every week are creating quite a few records. In just three months, Bollywood has seen some really good box office grossers and some big failures. The latest to join the record bandwagon is Ajay Devgn’s Raid that was released on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid has cemented its place in the list of the top five opening day grossers of 2018. Earning Rs 10.04 Crore on its first day, Raid has now become the third highest grosser of the year.

The film also starring Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz is only behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and R Balki’s Padman in the list. “TOP 5 2018 – Opening Day: 1 #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr (Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr), 2 #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr, 3 #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr, 4 #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr, 5 #Pari ₹ 4.36 cr,India biz.,” tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday. Adarsh on Friday had tweeted that Raid is a nail-biting thriller that is smart, engaging, gripping and entertaining. Interestingly, the film has also defeated Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on its opening day.

Raid is expected to earn more in the coming days as the story of the film and performances are touted to be gripping. “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double-digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh on its first-day collection.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is based on the country’s longest IT-raids that took place in Lucknow in the 1980s. It is the story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn, who is an honest income tax officer who doesn’t fear anybody. In fact, Devgn’s character is so honest that he had been transferred 49 times in seven years. Meanwhile, the first place in the list that is owned by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Padmaavat’ which is the biggest opener of 2018 so far with Rs 19 crore first-day earnings. The second place goes to Akshay Kumar’s PadMan with Rs 10.26 crore on the opening day.