Aiyaary first look released; Manoj Bajpayee, Siddharth Malhotra star in the Neeraj Pandey film

Enthusiasm and excitement around the film ‘Aiyaary’ have been welling up for the past few months and now the makers of the film have released the first look of the upcoming Bollywood crime drama created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The first poster of the film was shared on social media by Siddharth Malhotra captioning “#Aiyaary poster is out now! This one is for all those who serve our nation selflessly. #Aiyaary in cinemas this #RepublicDay #VijayDiwas @neerajpofficial @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet” on December 16, 2017. Aiyaary is based on a true story about the unsung heroes of the Indian Army and is starred by Manoj Bajpayee and the 32-year-old actor. The poster is painted in the vibrant colours of the national flag and depicts Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh besides Siddharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee. The poster also has images from London, Kashmir and Delhi in the background.

Manoj Bajpayee will portray the character of an Army officer with Siddharth being his protege. Rakul Preet is slated to render the character of Major Jai Bakshi’s (Siddharth Malhotra) love interest in the film. The makers earlier released pictures of the film during their Delhi and Kashmir schedule with Siddharth sharing some of the pictures from their shoot.

Aiyaary will release on Republic Day and is set on a collision course with Akshay Kumar starring film Padman directed by R Balki and is produced by wife Twinkle Khanna. Aiyaary and Padman will race against each other to get a better collection at the box office. However, both the films are based on completely different issues. While Aiyaary focusses on uncelebrated heroes of the army, Padman deals with a social stigma surrounding the use of sanitary napkins and is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The only similarity which both the film holds are the real stories on which they are based.