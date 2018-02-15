Aiyaary Box Office Prediction: What’s expected from the film on the opening day; find out here!

Aiyaary Box Office Prediction: The Manoj Bajpayee-Siddharth Malhotra starrer has already garnered many eyeballs, not only with the change in the release date but also for its engaging trailer, mass appeal, and music.

This week’s solo release is the Manoj Bajpayee-Siddharth Malhotra starrer ‘Aiyaary.’ After its date of release being pushed many a time, the film will finally hit the theatres on Friday. And many are waiting for another Neeraj Pandey cult release after Special 26 and Baby. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first-day collection of Aiyaary is expected to be 6-7 crore. The film has already garnered many eyeballs, not only with the change in the release date but also for its engaging trailer, mass appeal, and music.

Apart from these reasons, the film got its share of publicity after Siddharth Malhotra complained about the earlier release of the movie and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan together. The movie’s release date has been postponed twice after the initial date of January 26. The producers pushed the release date to February 9 to avoid a box office clash with Padmaavat. According to Bollywood Life, the film has received 1000 to 1100 screens for the nationwide release and is expected to fetch around Rs 5 crore on first day. Trade pundits believe that Aiyaary’s collection will be better than Neeraj Pandey’s last two releases. While Baby had collected Rs. 9.33 crore on its first day, Special 26 had roped in Rs 7 crore. It is also expected to perform better than actor Siddharth Malhotra’s last release Ittefaq’s first-day collection. Ittefaq had managed to collect Rs 4.05 crore on its opening day. Now, the film will have to fight it out with PadMan, that’s going steady on the box office. The film will have to make most of the business ahead of the release of another romantic comedy ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ next week.

Aiyaary has created quite a buzz among movie buffs since the release of its trailer. The crime drama is based on a true story about the Indian Army. The song ‘Lae Dooba’ is a popular one with the youngsters. Aiyaary stars Manoj Bajpayee, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. It also casts Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in major roles. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee portrays the role of an Army officer whereas Siddharth Malhotra is his prodigy. Rakul Preet Singh is the latter’s love interest in the film.