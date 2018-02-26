Aiyaary Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee starrer crashes after week 2

Aiyaary Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aiyaary’ failed to have a good run at the box office and has come across as a major disappointment.

Aiyaary Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aiyaary’ failed to have a good run at the box office and has come across as a major disappointment. The February 16 release has had a big fall at the box office in just two weeks. The film has shown no stability in theatres and hence has emerged as a bog commericial flop according to Bollywood Hungama. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has CRASHED in two weeks. “#Aiyaary CRASHES… [Week 2] Fri 17 lakhs, Sat 32 lakhs, Sun 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 17.01 cr. India biz.” Further adding to its collections, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film just managed to collect Rs 85 lakhs in weekend 2.

#Aiyaary CRASHES… [Week 2] Fri 17 lakhs, Sat 32 lakhs, Sun 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 17.01 cr. India biz.#Aiyaary biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 16.16 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 85 lakhs

Total: ₹ 17.01 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

However, the film which released across 396 screens in 39 countries has been doing quite well overseas. Aiyaary’s box office collection has been Rs 8.81 Crore ($ 1.36 million). In its 11th day overseas, 558 USD [Rs. 36,150] from 12 screens in Australia and 295 USD [Rs. 19,111] from 6 screens in New Zealand.

Aiyaary didn’t get the response that other Neeraj Pandey releases Special 26 and Baby received in the past. The movie’s release date has been postponed twice after the initial date of January 26. The producers pushed the release date to February 9 to avoid a box office clash with Padmaavat. Then, the film even after being a Neeraj Pandey production earned just Rs 13 crore over the weekend. Aiyaary had to fight it out with PadMan, that was going steady on the box office. The film now will have to face a torrid time after the release of another romantic comedy ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. SKTKS has already minted over Rs 25 Crores in 3 days.

Aiyaary had created quite a buzz among movie buffs during the time of its release. The crime drama is based on a true story about the Indian Army. Aiyaary stars Manoj Bajpayee, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. It also casts Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in major roles. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee portrays the role of an Army officer whereas Siddharth Malhotra is his prodigy. Rakul Preet Singh is the latter’s love interest in the film.