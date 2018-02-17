Aiyaari box office collection day 1: Did Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Vajpayee starrer make for an impactful starter; check out

Aiyaari has received ‘disappointing’ review from the critics and in spite of powerpack performance from the versatile Manoj Vajpayee, the film sunk owing to its disappointing screenplay and various other aspects.

Aiyaari box office collection day 1: In 2017, Sidharth Malhotra featured in two films, The Gentleman and Ittefaq. Though the former went unnoticed, the latter did a modest box office business. With Aiyaari, Sidharth Malhotra was looking forward to a grand start this year but unfortunately, the film failed to take off with the expected momentum. Aiyaari has received ‘disappointing’ review from the critics and in spite of powerpack performance from the versatile Manoj Vajpayee, the film sunk owing to its disappointing screenplay and various other aspects. The film which was formerly scheduled for February 9 release in order to avoid box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan had shifted its release date to 16 February, but that doesn’t seem to have benefitted the film either.

In spite of being a Neeraj Pandey film who had directed movies like MS Dhoni, Aiyaari was a little disappointing. According to a former prediction by Bollywood Hungama, the film was supposed to make anything between Rs 6-7 cr. on day 1. Inspite of being in news, the delay can be attributed to one of the main reason why the film could not manage to have a remarkable start. The film opened at an occupancy rate of 20-25% during the morning shows according to Bollywood Hungama. But at the end of the day, Aiyaari’s fate will be decided by the audience and word of mouth verdict is going to play an important role since the reviews are considerably on the negative side.

Aiyaari is competing with two noteworthy films, one Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Padmaavat and other, PadMan. Given the fact that the audience is still showing a keen interest in the films and is thronging the theatres, for Aiyaari bigger numbers at the box office is a bit of a challenge! this week is crucial for the film since the coming week director Luv Ranjan is coming back with his Pyaar Ka Panchanama team and in his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. A comedy love triangle, the film starring Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aryan releases on February 23.