Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lends helping hand to crew member injured in accident on sets of Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Fanney Khan. (Photo: IE)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor recently rushed to help a crew member who met with an accident on the sets of the film on November 5. According to a report by Firstpost, the shoot for a scene of the film was in progress at the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai when the incident took place resulting in injuries suffered by the crew member. The report stated that a third assistant director was crossing the road when a motorbike crashed into her. As a result of the hit, the victim fell on the ground and was then taken to the hospital. The victim was plugged into the headphones connected to her walkie-talkie, which is why she could not hear the sound of the bike that was approaching her.

This incident took place during the shoot of a shot that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As soon as the incident took place, the actress rushed to help the injured crew member but was stopped from going close to the spot of the accident by the security guards who were present there. An official statement released by the team as reported by Indian Express stated, “In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film- Fanney Khan, suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motor cycle rider crashed into her. She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot. The police are dealing with the errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law.”

Slated to release on April 13, 2018, Fanney Khan, a musical comedy film is the Hindi adaptation of Everybody’s Famous, which is a Dutch movie. Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. While Kapoor is playing the role of a doting father and aspiring singer, Rao will be seen playing Aishwarya’s love interest. The details of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character are still under wraps.