After Varun Dhawan, now Karan Johar breaks silence on joke about Kangana Ranaut at IIFA; here is what he said

The dig at Kangana Ranaut at the awards function by Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s “Nepotism rocks” remark raged the discussion of nepotism in the Hindi cinema. (Source: PTI)

Having concluded on July 16, 2017, the IIFA extravaganza made immense hype with its own share of controversies. IIFA awards ceremony grabbed headlines as it was most popularised by its nepotism controversy. The dig at Kangana Ranaut at the awards function by Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s “Nepotism rocks” remark raged the discussion of nepotism in the Hindi cinema.

While the cinema circuit took up the issue with their own interpretations, Karan and Varund have clarified their comments and apologized for their gimmick. Talking about the incident, director Karan Johar spoke to NDTV, saying that it’s not nepotism but talent, and hard work that rock. “What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it.” “I felt that no matter what my thoughts or personal issues on this, I should not have repeatedly brought that up. For that, I’m deeply regretful.”, he added. He concluded with the note ,”Nepotism is easy access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional”.

You may also like to watch:

The two drew flak on social network when Saif Ali Khan, actor Sharmila Tagore’s son said, “You are here because of our papa (referring to David Dhawan)”, to which Varun said “you are here because of your mumma”. Karan joined the two and said he was here because of his father, and ended with “nepotism rocks”. When invoked by the other two, Karan also commented that its better if she doesn’t speak, pointing to Kangana’s comment about him being the “flagbearer of nepotism” on his show Koffee with Karan.

Varun Dhawan also apologised on Twitter for their on-stage jibe, saying, “I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act..” The actor won the award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for his role in Dishoom.