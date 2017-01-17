After row erupts, Aamir Khan posts support for Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim

Aamir Khan said of his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, “You are a role model for me.” (Twitter)

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has received support from Aamir Khan after getting flak for meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Aamir did not react to the matter yesterday, but has now taken to Twitter to tell haters to back off. “I appeal to everyone to leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old girl trying her best to deal with life,” the actor, who plays Zaira’s onscreen father in Dangal, wrote. Hopefully, Aamir’s plea will stop the sudden onslaught of trolling that Zaira faced after meeting with Mufti.

Even before meeting the politician, Zaira and her family were the target of much criticism because of her role in Dangal, which was deemed ‘un-Islamic’ by some. The actress finally addressed the issue on Twitter yesterday, stating that she was not proud of what she does and that she should not be considered a role model for the Kashmiri youth. Aamir addressed this matter as well in his statement, saying, “The beauty is that bright, young, talented, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You are certainly a role model for me.”

After Zaira’s open letter went viral yesterday, she wrote on Facebook that she had not been forced to apologise for her actions. Then, the young star went on to delete her posts on both Twitter and Facebook. Earlier, Javed Akhtar had lashed out at Zaira’s detractors, writing, “Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops, don’t give an iota of AZADI to others. Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success. Shame!”