After Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan wishes Sachin Tendulkar for his movie, gets brilliant reply from master blaster

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan shared a warm moment on Twitter. (Source: PTI)

On 13th April, Sachin Tendulkar released the trailer of his movie Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The first look of the movie was stunning and got great reception by people. On Wednesday, the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself wished the master blaster on Twitter in his unique style and got an equally brilliant reply from the legendary cricketer. “I believed, when u did well I would 2 & when u didn’t,I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Sachin who is usually very calm and doesn’t show too many emotions showed his philosophical side while responding to this special gesture. Sachin said he is touched by the words of Shah Rukh. “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi (If losing wasn’t a part of life, people would have neither won or learnt). Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-),” he wrote.

Earlier many notable personalities had wished Sachin for his new adventure. The notable names on the long list were of Rajnikanth, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Shreya Ghosal. “Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of ‘Sachin … a billion dreams’. God bless,” wrote superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is scheduled to release on 26th May worldwide. Sachin is currently busy with the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League.

The two-time champions Mumbai Indians have won four out of their five matches so far will take on the Kings XI Punjab on Thurdsay. The team is well placed at the number two spot in the points table with 8 points behind the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been in superb form for the side while Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma have also come good for the side lately. On the other hand, Punjab has managed to win just two matches despite getting a good start. In their last match, the side fell short by 5 runs despite a superb knock of 95 runs by Manan Vohra.