After Raees thrashes Kaabil at the box office, Hrithik Roshan regrets lazy promotion of film

Hrithik Roshan promises to visit small towns for his project after Kaabil.

In some ways, Hrithik Roshan couldn’t compete with Shahrukh Khan. SRK has almost ten years on Hrithik as a Bollywood superstar and Hrithik wasn’t expected to match that. What was lazily done on his part was his muted promotion for Kaabil. With Shahrukh greeting fans of five states and countless cities in one train ride, Hrithik’s tweets about ‘the mind sees all’ felt half-hearted. It’s not just critics, even Hrithik agrees that he will do more for his next film and visit small towns to get some buzz going. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor talked about the sluggish promotion for Kaabil, saying, “My upbringing is such that we make small films with a big heart. And with the love that I have received, and the film has received, I want to thank each and everyone of you. And for the love I promise, for my next film, I’ll visit every small town in the country to thank you all.”

The expression ‘sitting duck’ might never have been more true, as Hrithik probably sat at his computer tweeting Kaabil one-liners, giving Shahrukh ample opportunity to knock him off from the box office. While Kaabil has fared decently with Rs 10.43 crore on its first day, it slacks in comparison to Raees, which pulled in Rs 20.42 crore.

Perhaps what let SRK beat Hrithik was that, at the end of the day, Shahrukh understands that Bollywood is a business and no amount of ‘love’ can make films a hit. He might shamelessly promote his movies, but Bollywood’s Badshah didn’t claw his way to the top by having ‘love’ – he left that part to ‘Raj’ and ‘Rahul’, Shahrukh Khan knows that it’s a cut-throat competition and once he destroys competition, he can dole out as much sympathetic love as necessary.

