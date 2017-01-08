After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to appear on Ellen DeGeneres show!

Following in the footsteps of Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra, the sultry Deepika Padukone is all set make her debut on popular talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ (PTI)

Following in the footsteps of Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra, the sultry Deepika Padukone is all set make her debut on popular talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ an American television talk show hosted by comedian/actress Ellen DeGeneres. The 31-year-old actress, who is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut flick ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ alongside Hollywood hearththrob vin Diesel will be seen on the popular show on January 18 to promote the film.

Former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra had appeared for the first time on the hit talk show last year, where she was seen having loads of fun, including downing a tequila shot as part of a game. Now, Deepika is all set to follow in her footsteps. Speaking about her role in the film, Bollywoodlife.com quoted Deepika as saying that she plays a character named Serena, that today’s women can relate to. Though the trailer received a massive response but Deepika’s Indian fans were a little disappointed because they wished to see more of her in the trailer. Nevertheless, the actress promised that fans won’t be disappointed once the film comes out.

The film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, directed by D.J. Caruso, also features Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. It is set to release on January 14, in India, then have a worldwide release on January 20. It’s a proud moment for India, as the two pretty actresses after conquering Bollywood, are truly making the country proud worldwide.