After Karni Sena’s attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sushant Singh Rajput takes off ‘Rajput’ from his twitter name

In the protest of Karni Sena’s attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has removed his surname ‘Rajput’ from his official Twitter account. In tweets he has blamed the surname obsession for the on going Padmavati row.“ We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames,” he tweeted. However, apart from the oral criticism Sushant’s act is an only example of taking any step against the incident.

We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames.

If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017

People quote history to search for their relevance in future,

not knowing that their names surely will be forgotten forever.#selfmusing — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 28, 2017

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and crew of his upcoming movie, Padmavati, was assaulted by the member of Karni Sena on Friday over the alleged objectionable ground of the movie. Thereafter, yesterday, Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi had made shocking allegation against Bhansali and his team. He had also said that only after the refusal for a meeting and act of provocation by Bhansali men his boys took any step. He had also called for CBI probe into the incident if anything wrong his “boys” had done.

He also blamed Bhansali for not obtaining the clearance for shooting from various departments. “Kya maalik, police aur forest department ki manzoori thi? Kis adhaar par waha filmaankan ho raha tha?,” he asked.

Talking about the obejectionable grounds of movie he said, “Itihaas ko banaane ke liye purvajon ne jaan di. Kya isi chiz ke liye humare purvaj mar mitey? Ye bardasht ki seema se bahar hai, ” adding, Mere liye doob marne wali baat hai agar iss tarah ki chizein bardasht karein.

However, taking a cognizance from the incident Film and TV Producers Guild of India wrote to Centre government and sought assurance on protection measures for fraternity people.