After Dangal’s ‘Haanikaarak Bapu’ Aamir Khan, get ready to see ‘dancer daddy’ Salman Khan on silver screen

After expressing “professionally hatred” for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan while appreciating his performance as a father in movie ‘Dangal’, it seems that Salman Khan too following the suit. The ‘Sultan’ actor has recently disclosed its next movie project where he is playing the role of a father to a 13-year-old girl. Salman further discussed about the movie in an interview with a leading daily, reported Pinkvilla.com.

Soon after the release of Dangal, Salman took to his Twitter and posted a poster of the movie with “My Family saw Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!”

When Salman was asked if he would be comfortable playing someone’s dad onscreen, he quipped that he played a father in ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ when he was in his 30s. “I have been there and done that,” he said and added that in his next film, he is playing the father to a 13-year-old girl.

He also discussed about the movie and said the film is about dancing like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. “I am going to be a properly trained dancer,” said Salman. However, he said it is not easy to turn according to the character. Referring to his role of a dancer in his next film, Salman said, “You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I am not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don’t eat for taste. As soon as I have got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on the earth. But I have always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that’s what I have been doing from Wanted to Sultan.”

The actor who turned 51 last December 27, said the age does not matter when it come to his work. “So what if I am 51? Stallone is still Rocky and Rambo at 70. Filmmaking is the most beautiful industry. We sell dreams. Why shouldn’t I live mine?” Salman said.

So Salman Khan fans! Get ready to see the ‘daddy avataar’ of bhaijaan on the silver screen.