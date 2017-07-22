After Chester Bennington death, Linkin Park cancels upcoming tour

Chester was tragically found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate here on Thursday, where he is believed to have committed suicide. (Reuters)

Rock band Linkin Park’s members have cancelled their upcoming tour in the wake of their lead singer Chester Bennington’s death. The members — Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn — are yet to release an official statement, as co-vocalist and co-founder Mike says they are too “heartbroken” to write one at this time.

“We are Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park ‘One More Light North America Tour’ has been cancelled and the refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected,” read the statement released by the promoters of Live Nation, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Chester was tragically found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate here on Thursday, where he is believed to have committed suicide. He was 41. The twice married Chester, who has left behind three children, was due to head out with his band ‘One More Light North America Tour’ next week. Founded in 1996, Linkin Park made seven albums and their latest release, “One more light” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard album chart.