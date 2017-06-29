Adnan Sami all set to make acting debut with Afghan; asks for blessing from fans

The first look of Adnan Sami’s acting debut. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

After wooing the world with his voice, singer Adnan Sami is all set for his acting debut with director Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao in Afghan – In Search Of A Home. In the film, Sami will be seen playing the role of an Afghan musician. The musician took to Twitter to announce his role and gathered blessings of all has fans. He wrote, “I need ur blessings for #AfghanTheFilm.” The actor is eagerly looking forward to a new start from something different than creating music videos. Being of an Afghan origin, Sami will easily adapt to the role that he will be playing in the movie as the character has an inspiration from the stories of his forefathers.

According to an Indian Express report, while talking about his roots, Sami said, “We belong to the royal family of King Amanullah and still have palaces in Herat, Afghanistan. My great grandfather conquered Kafirastan and renamed it Nuristan. My grandfather was a provincial governor. After my father’s death, I’m the family patriarch now. I’ve never spoken about that part of my life because I didn’t want my family to open any doors for me but carve a niche on my own. Since I took a path no one had tread, they didn’t know which doors to open anyway.” As told by the makers, the film will be an interesting mix of drama, emotion, and music.

Take a look at the Tweet posted by Adnan Sami-

Born in London to Pakistani parents, Adnan Sami came to India in the year 1999. He fought a long battle after which he was awarded the citizenship of India. This will be his first project as an Indian. He said, “Under a Special Clause the Government of India can grant citizenship to someone for exemplary services in the field of art, science and sport. The clause, in existence since 1955, was applied for the first time in my case. And finally, the country I’d accepted as my aashiyana 17 years ago, the India jise mein qabool tha, became my own. It was a spectacular finale.”