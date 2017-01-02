Aditya Roy Kapur, welcome to Facebook!

So far, OK Jaanu’s promotions have been done by Shraddha Kapoor and perhaps Aditya Roy Kapur felt he needed to pitch in. (Facebook)

Aditya Roy Kapur is ready to get more ‘social’ in 2017 as the OK Jaanu star began the new year by getting a Facebook account (hooray!). The actor has kept his distance from social media, but now, we’re hoping we’ll get some great glimpses into his life. Aditya upped the ‘hotness’ factor by posting a shirtless profile pic and we’re loving it! Within two days of getting on the social networking site, Aditya’s account has already received over a million likes.

Check out Adi’s first Facebook Live video here:

Let’s face it though, Shraddha Kapoor has been working tirelessly to promote their upcoming film OK Jaanu. Not a tweet goes by without the actress using the word ‘jaanu’ to the point that you become a little sick of it the same you wince at blatant product placement in your favourite series. We’re guessing the OK Jaanu producers or Adi’s agent told the actor to pull up his socks and not let Shraddha do all the heavy lifting for the film. After all, a star is only as big as his fans will allow him to be and being visible to the public eye is a huge part of this.

Just ask Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with social media and well… let’s just say, his last few films could have used the added boost that most celebrities give their projects via Twitter or Facebook. His ex Katrina Kaif, who also wasn’t too comfortable with social media, eventually jumped on the FB bandwagon last year and met with great results. And it looks like Adi too has realised that when even legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar are updating their Twitter feeds, one needs the ‘likes’ on Facebook and RTs on Twitter to survive Bollywood.