Aditya Narayan arrested by Mumbai police for hitting auto rickshaw with his car in Lokhandwala

Singer Aditya Narayan was arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday evening for hitting an auto rickshaw with his car in Lokhandwala. Both, the auto driver as well as the passenger, were injured in the incident. While the driver suffered severe head injuries and is in the ICU right now, the passenger fractured her leg in the accident. The singer has reportedly been booked under IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The singer also went through medical tests in the police station and was later granted bail for Rs 10,000 personal bond. “Aditya Narayan was arrested and released as all offences registered against him are bailable,” said DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Dahiya.

Aditya Narayan was driving a Mercedes car when the incident took place on Lokhandwala Back Road on Monday noon. After the accident, the singer shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to a nearby hospital.

A police officer revealed that the injured were taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri by Aditya Narayan. Meanwhile, another officer said that the accident happened in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri West.

“Due to the collision, passenger name Surekha Ankush Shivekar, age 32 yrs and the driver of the auto rickshaw name Rajkumar Baburao Palekar, age 64 yrs were injured. The driver of motor car Mercedes Benz name Aditya Udit Narayan had taken them to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital,” he added.

The passenger in the auto, Surekha Shivekar, had filed a complaint against Aditya Narayan after which the arrest was made.