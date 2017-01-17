Actress Trisha’s Jallikattu controversy: Fearful mother demands police protection for star

Trisha deleted her Twitter account after the Jallikattu row. (Facebook)

Telegu star Trisha has deactivated her Twitter account after a hacker uploaded a tweet supporting the ban on Jallikattu. The actress has long supported PETA and as the animal rights organisation is pushing for the ban, Trisha became the target for many who saw it as an attack on their culture. According to a report in Manorama Online, Trisha’s mother Uma Krishnan has filed for police protection for her daughter and wants the hackers to be brought to justice. Krishnan wrote in her complaint, “She has been a dog lover ever since she was a child and PETA associated with her for a photo shoot to adopt strays. That’s where her association with the organisation ends. We are Tamilians and we are not against Jallikattu.”

Trisha released an official statement to clarify her stance on the controversial ban, saying, “I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any point. I am a proud Tamilian by birth and I believe and respect in Tamil culture and tradition. I would never go against the sentiments of my own people, who had been instrumental in my growth and stature.”

Pls stop hurting MsTrisha.அவர்க்கும் நமக்குமுள வேற்றுமை ஊரறியட்டும் கன்னியும் வாழ நம் காளையும் வாழ வழி செய்வோம். தர்க்கம் தொடர்க நேசத்துடன் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 14, 2017

The hack had resulted in a tweet, saying, “I’m Tamilian and I support PETA. Cruelty to animals, no matter how old traditions are, is no justification.” However, Trisha then discovered the tweet and wrote, “This tweet is not posted by me and is absolute rubbish. Believe it or not, I am making my stand clear.”

While the actress has been the subject of controversy, many Tollywood stars have come out in support of her. Kamal Haasan, Arvind Swami and Radikaa Sarathkumar have all talked about Trisha’s right to believe what she wants and have requested her detractors to stop trolling the actress.