  3. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife summoned by police; here’s why

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife summoned by police; here’s why

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

By: | Thane | Updated: March 10, 2018 7:57 AM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Call Data Records, CDR leakage racket, Rajani Pandit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui height, Nawazuddin Siddiqui movie list, Nawazuddin Siddiqui new movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui news Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane’s crime branch.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been summoned by Thane’s crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January. The duo have been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor’s wife from private detectives.

The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involved private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients. Thane’s crime branch has arrested 11 in this connection, so far. “We arrested 11 people and after interrogating three, we found that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui extracted CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. Summons have been issued to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further probe,” Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told media.

India’s first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, was also arrested in this connection, in February, in addition to four more detectives.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top