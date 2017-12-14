Neeraj Vora dead: Actor, director passes away after battling coma for over a year

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his ‘dear friend’ on social media and said Vora was on ventilator from the last few days and expired due to multi organ failure.

Actor, director and writer Neeraj Vora breathed his last on Thursday after battling coma for over a year. He was 54. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his ‘dear friend’ on social media and said Vora was on ventilator from the last few days and expired due to multi organ failure.

“Sad to know that one the finest Actor, Writer, Director, Producer & a dear friend Neeraj Vora passed away early morning at #Criticare Hospital. Juhu. The Cremation will be held at 3 pm at Santa Cruz West #Mumbai. Opp Police station.#RIP,” he tweeted.

“Writer,Director, Actor,P roducer Neeraj Vora was on ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi-organ failure. The Cremation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Cremation Ground,” he added.

Vora has acted in films like ‘Company’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Mann’. He penned down ‘Hera Pheri’ and directed ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘Chachi 420’.