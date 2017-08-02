Actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to dehydration

The veteran actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema (PTI)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was today admitted to a private hospital after suffering from dehydration and urinary tract infection. The 94-year-old thespian was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra this morning, a relative said. “He was admitted due to dehydration and urine (tract) infection. He is not in the ICU… He is in a normal room. He is fine now, there is nothing to worry,” Kumar’s nephew Rehan told PTI. “He is under observation and expected to be in the hospital for two days,” he said. The renowned actor, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has acted in several superhit films during his six-decade long career such as ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ and ‘Karma’.

He was last seen on-screen in the 1998 film ‘Qila’. The veteran actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2015.