Dharmendra rushed to hospital after gastroenteritis worsens

Dharmendra was diagnosed with a serious case of gastroenteritis on Monday. (Twitter)

Bollywood’s most famous action man Dharmendra was admitted into Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Although the star has been under the weather for a few days, he was admitted only yesterday by his family after he experienced pain and general uneasiness, according to a report in Indian Express. Upon examination, it was found that the actor has a serious case of gastroenteritis.

The sudden health issues must be a downer for the Phool Aur Patthar star who just celebrated his 81st birthday earlier this month. On the day, he received wishes from several members of the Bollywood fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, and tributes from his fans. However, the good news is that the star is already on his way to recovery. Dr Vishes Agrawal, who is treating Dharmendra, revealed, “Dharmendraji was brought to the hospital on Monday as he was experiencing uneasiness and is being treated for Gastric upset. We are observing him, and he is responding to treatment well and should be discharged in a couple of days.”

Dharmendra made his Bollywood debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 and eventually carved a place for himself in action films, although the versatile actor was quite adept at doing roles of every genre. He’s also the only actor in Bollywood to have worked opposite former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa. Some of his most famous films include Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and, of course, the curry western Sholay.

You can also watch:

We hope the actor recovers soon as Bollywood had another recent scare when legend Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital this month as well. The tragedy king’s condition had worsened to the point that he was forced to celebrate his 94th birthday on December 11 in the hospital itself, but was released soon after. At least, Dharmendra was spared that.