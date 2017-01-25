Actor Dhanush moves Madras High Court over claim by couple he is their son

Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, also sought a stay on the proceedings pending in the judicial magistrate’s court at nearby Melur. (Indian Express)

Popular actor Dhanush today moved to Madras High Court bench here, seeking quashing of a case filed in a lower court by an elderly couple who claimed that he was their son. Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikant, also sought a stay on the proceedings pending in the judicial magistrate’s court at nearby Melur.

When the petition by Dhanush came up for hearing, Justice G. Chockalingam directed the couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi to file their counter and posted the matter to February 8. In their petition before the judicial magistrate’s court the couple claimed the actor was their third son and also sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from the actor as they could not fend for themselves.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



They submitted that Dhanush was a school boy when he ran away to Chennai to get into the film world. They could not trace him then and recognised him while watching his movies, they said. Their efforts to meet him at Chennai had failed, they said. The actor denied the submissions, saying “their entire statement is false”.