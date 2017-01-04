Abu Azmi’s son Farhan targets actress Esha Gupta with sexist rant

After Abu Azmi’s sexist remark, Farhan Azmi slut shamed actress Esha Gupta. (Twitter)

Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi made headlines after he blamed the women who were assaulted during the Bengaluru mass molestation incident for inciting the culprits by the ‘western’ behaviour. When Rustom actress Esha Gupta spoke out against Azmi’s comments, the politician’s son went on a degrading rant in which he attacked the actress for showing skin during photoshoots. Esha had written, “The only woman to blame here, n she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u #AbuAzmi.”

The only woman to blame here,n she probably would have blamed herself too,is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 3, 2017

Esha, woman who gave birth to @abuasimazmi is my grandma,who is no longer amongst us to defend herself.She was far more dignified than U???????? http://t.co/ZfxSdNpTOT — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

@eshagupta2811 you just look at in the mirror and say what NANGAPAN you gave to our society through films @abufarhanazmi @abuasimazmi — Amit Prakash Singh (@amitprakash007) January 4, 2017

@eshagupta2811 look at the pic of yours & say do u have any right to speak about @abuasimazmi @abufarhanazmi #SHAME pic.twitter.com/ivOjGhJv1z — Amit Prakash Singh (@amitprakash007) January 4, 2017

Farhan then shared a photoshoot of Esha in which she is in a state of undress and tweeted, [email protected] you just look at in the mirror and say what NANGAPAN you gave to our society through films @abufarhanazmi @abuasimazmi.” The hotelier also added a tweet in which he questioned the difference between prostitutes and actresses, both of whom, he said, used their bodies to make a living.

तन बेचकर दो रोटी जो कमाए उसे हम वेशया नाम देकर ज़लील करते हैं,दूसरी ओर तन की नुमाइश कर करोड़ों कमाने वालों को सम्मानित @eshagupta2811 क्यूँ? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

महिलाओं को आर्ट की आड़ में कभी तंदूरी मुरग़ी तो कभी झंडू बाम कहा जाता, उसी गीत पर सोसायटी के शुभचिंतक विदेशी शराब की चुस्कियाँ लेते हैं..तब? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

Those who countered that Farhan’s wife Ayesha Takia also was an actress and had taken part in photoshoots that showed her in short dresses, Farhan said that those images had been morphed and he found it amusing. “Those who are morphing Ayesha’s & my mothers pictures to spite me..guys, gals, hire a creative agency. I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

You might also like to watch:

When Farhan Akhtar expressed his outrage against Abu Azmi’s comment. The politician’s son took up that fight as well, saying, “Shame that you @FarOutAkhtar are the @UN_Women goodwill ambassador yet U found no words to demand action against a single rapist #hypocrite.”