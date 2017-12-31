About World of Entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

Content providers, from Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar to many more offering niche services such as movies, soaps and regional content

The world of entertainment is shrinking—to a screen not bigger than six inches, with the operative phrase being ‘on-the-go’. Today’s generation demands convenience of the maximum kind, and a handheld device offers just that, becoming a multipurpose tool that not just connects, but entertains as well. And, while the screen size might have decreased phenomenally, the content is exploding. Content providers, from Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar to many more offering niche services such as movies, soaps and regional content, are all boarding the gravy train that India’s exploding Internet user base is. By 2018, this opportunity will be 500 million users strong.

Amazon Prime’s content director Vijay Subramaniam minces no words when he says their long-term goal is to change the way consumers consume content and creators create content in India. “We announced 18 Amazon original shows at (the) launch and (are) constantly adding more. Original regional content is next. Our customers seek a wide selection of content that is latest, relevant and exclusive, and our focus is to provide that.” Making the battle more intense, the company has partnered with Salman Khan Ventures, making Amazon Prime Video the exclusive streaming home of his future titles. Superstar Rajinikanth’s sci-fi thriller 2.0 will also have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala, who says, “How, where, and when great stories are watched is changing every day”, will release his upcoming film, Love Per Square Foot, only on Netflix in 2018 and not in theatres. It will be the first mainstream Indian film to be exclusively available to Netflix subscribers across 190 countries. Netflix entered India in 2016, and has big plans, says Jessica Lee, Netflix vice-president, communications (Asia).

“India is truly a major focus for Netflix, as it is a vibrant market with a huge appetite for entertainment. On the content front, we have more than doubled our catalogue in India, creating a growing content library encompassing original and licensed titles. We are touching diverse consumers, offering global originals like Narcos, Stranger Things, The Crown, along with mainstream star-driven Indian films that have wide appeal (for example, our Shah Rukh Khan titles, Dangal and Baahubali). We are also going to be producing and making new shows in India. We expect our list to grow manifold over the next year as we are doubling our Indian investment. We have announced five projects in India so far and expect over a dozen series and movies being announced a year from now,” she adds.

The Walt Disney Company acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, is a huge acknowledgement that the future of entertainment is online. With big plans to counter Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook in the online video segment, Disney has announced plans to introduce two streaming services by 2019. Its first major streaming effort, ESPN Plus, will arrive by spring next year and another later in 2018. What the consumer gets is high-quality content delivered in more innovative and compelling ways. In India, Disney’s acquisition of Star will only push television to new heights.

I think Netflix is a great experience, but it’s at home. And Indians love to go out. A very hackneyed analogy is about having a kitchen at home, but still going to a restaurant. The same applies

to cinemas

— Ajay Bijli,

chairman & managing director, PVR

For a cricket-crazy nation, services like Hotstar are making a killing, attracting more than 300 million followers across devices and platforms.

But make no mistake, the big screen is putting up a big fight. Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR, the largest film exhibition company in India, is banking on the entire experience of watching a movie, which the company provides with its varied offerings of Imax, 4D, Playhouse, Director’s Cut, VR Lounge, etc. “The idea is to get people out of their homes and experience something they can’t in their homes, because otherwise, movie-watching can be done on any platform. In a market like India, where people love watching movies, I think it is important for us to make sure we are giving to the consumers the best of technology and experience.”

He adds, “We want to target different segments—those who have home theatres, big plasmas, etc, to watch a movie at home. In smaller towns, we are attracting viewers with tickets that cost less than `100.”

On competition from OTT players, whose yearly subscriptions cost the same as about three movie tickets, he says: “I think Netflix is a great experience, but it’s at home. And Indians love to go out, socialise. A very hackneyed analogy is about having a kitchen at home, but still going to a restaurant. The same logic can be applied to cinemas as well. Secondly, Netflix is showing lot of TV series and old content. So both experience and content is differentiated.”

As for the future, he sums up: “A lot of things happened in the past. The biggest threat to people going out to entertain themselves was colour TV when it came, but cinema still survived. The video and DVDs came, followed by satellite TV offering many channels, but year-on-year, the occupancy and footfall in cinemas have only increased, because a man has multiple ideas of entertainment. If you’re feeling lazy, you can be at home. But if you feel like meeting friends, you go out. So, I think, there is space for every form of entertainment. Formats will be aplenty, but as long as a man wants to go out, I think cinemas will be there.”

With inputs from Ananaya Banerjee

& Gaurab Dasgupta