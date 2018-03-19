ABCD 3 teaser out! Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif feature in Remo D’Souza’s ‘biggest dance film ever’; watch video

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Remo D’Souza’s third instalment of his hit dance franchise of ABCD. (Facebook)

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Remo D’Souza’s third instalment of his hit dance franchise of ABCD. This is the first time the actors have paired up against each other for any film. Set to release in November next year, ABCD 3 will be a 3-D film helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza. The first teaser of the film has been already launched. Varun on Monday on his Facebook account shared the teaser of the film and claimed it as the biggest dance film ever! He captioned it saying: “Get ready to dance on our tunes ! THE #BIGGESTDANCEFILM EVER IN 3D is here, 8th November.”

The teaser shows silhouettes of Katrina, Varun and Prabhu Deva grooving as the text tells us that the movie will be in 3D. Take a look at teaser here:



Sharing his excitement about the film, the Judwaa 2 actor had earlier shared a picture on his Instagram account revealing that he and Katrina are all set to spread their magic with their performance on the silver screen. With a picture on Instagram, he wrote, “IT’s OFFICIAL- @katrinakaif and me are hitting the dance floor and your screens on 8th nov 2019. A lot more exciting news coming up. Back with my favourite @remodsouza for his third dance flick. Remo sir, me and Lizelle have been trying since Abcd2 to bring to u guys the biggest dance film and finally, we have an amazing partner and producer #bhushankumar @tseries.official to back us and so proud of @lizelle2474 whose turning producer on this 3D extravaganza.”

Besides co-star Prabhu Dheva, dancer Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak will also be seen in the film who have remained an integral part of the cast of ABCD franchise too. This will Varun and Remo’s second film together, after ABCD2.