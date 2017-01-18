Aamir, Salman, Shahrukh Khan rule the box office, rest of Bollywood needs to retire

Three decades since they debuted, Salman, Aamir and Shahrukh still haven’t faced any real competition from Bollywood newcomers. (Twitter)

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had the unfortunate responsibility of opening 2017 on a successful note. This was near impossible because the film is struggling to keep up with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Jaanu had a lot of things going for it, which Dangal didn’t – a love story, attractive leads and a cosmopolitan setting. Yet, it was Aamir Khan and his team’s grueling efforts that proved victorious. On Monday (day 3), Jaanu earned Rs 1.97 crore, while Dangal earned Rs 1.37 crore on the same day, which is the 25th day of its run at the box office, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Back in the 1990s when Aamir, Shahrukh and Salman Khan debuted and slowly unseated Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan from their thrones, we expected that by 2017, a newer generation of actors would have done the same to them. But these 50-something actors still maintain a stronghold – not because they have more money (these guys didn’t get the same launches that Ranbir Kapoor or Aayan Shetty are now getting), but because no one has the talent to surpass them.

We’ve watched star kids like Tushaar Kapoor and Abhishek Bachcan come, fail, and leave. And the clock is ticking even now for many young male stars’ fabricated fifteen minutes of fame (read: Tiger Shroff). Hrithik Roshan had 17 years to challenge these unbeatable actors, along with money, looks and some awesome dance skills, but waiting for him to do so now would be a waste of time – we’ll instead have to turn to Ranveer Singh or even Sushant Singh Rajput if they play their cards right.

You might like to watch:

In the end, it will probably not be younger or talented actors (who seem to be in short supply) who will dethrone the Khans but time itself. At the rate that Bollywood is going, it’ll only be when Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman reach their 60s that the audience might have had enough. We can only wait and see.