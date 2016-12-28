  3. Aamir Khan’s Snapdeal drama continues; BJP cell head  Arvind Gupta responds to ‘troll-gate’ allegations

Was Aamir Khan ousted as Snapdeal's ambassador after BJP put pressure on the company?

By: | Published: December 28, 2016 11:29 AM
Arvind Gupta, the party's IT cell head responded to claims that he had begun a campaign to force Snapdeal to distance itself from Aamir Khan.

Was Aamir Khan ousted as Snapdeal’s ambassador after BJP put pressure on the company? The story gets another twist after Arvind Gupta, the party’s IT cell head responded to claims that he had begun a campaign to force Snapdeal to distance itself from the actor. Gupta gave a six-part tweet addressing the issue. He first discredited Sadhavi Khosla, a former BJP social media volunteer whose quotes were the basis of the book I Am A Troll by journalist Swati Chaturvedi. Gupta claims that Khosla never worked in the BJP social media cell, but had tried to work for the party during the Punjab polls. When she was turned down, she joined Congress instead. He further said that both Chaturvedi and Khosla were using fake claims to help the sales of the book.

The controversy has its roots in Aamir’s statements last year about the growing intolerance in the country and that his wife Kiran Rao had considered shifting to Dubai. The remark caused the actor to be labeled anti-government and anti-national. It was in the aftermath of his statements that the BJP allegedly began the campaign against the star and pressurised the e-commerce company. Whether or not these claims are true, Snapdeal didn’t renew Aamir’s contract when it ended that year.

Whether the timing of the news will help or hurt Aamir Khan’s Dangal is yet to be seen. The film has been unstoppable at the box office, but there was considerable opposition during its release from some audience due to his remarks. Dangal has helped the reaffirm many fans’ faith in the actor, so perhaps the Snapdeal scandal does nothing but gain more sympathy for Aamir. The actor may have lost out at a personal level with the Snapdeal contract, but so far, his detractors seem to have little effect on Dangal’s box office performance

