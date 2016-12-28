Aamir Khan’s Snapdeal drama continues; BJP cell head  Arvind Gupta responds to ‘troll-gate’ allegations

Arvind Gupta, the party’s IT cell head responded to claims that he had begun a campaign to force Snapdeal to distance itself from Aamir Khan.

Was Aamir Khan ousted as Snapdeal’s ambassador after BJP put pressure on the company? The story gets another twist after Arvind Gupta, the party’s IT cell head responded to claims that he had begun a campaign to force Snapdeal to distance itself from the actor. Gupta gave a six-part tweet addressing the issue. He first discredited Sadhavi Khosla, a former BJP social media volunteer whose quotes were the basis of the book I Am A Troll by journalist Swati Chaturvedi. Gupta claims that Khosla never worked in the BJP social media cell, but had tried to work for the party during the Punjab polls. When she was turned down, she joined Congress instead. He further said that both Chaturvedi and Khosla were using fake claims to help the sales of the book.

Read the tweets below:

6 tweets to set record straight.

1. Sadhavi Khosla sought to work for BJP for Punjab polls. On being refused she joined Congress campaign — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

2. Sadhavi Khosla has not been part of any BJP IT/social media cell. Any such claim is false, scurrilous and self promotion — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

3. BJP or its ITCell have never encouraged trolling. Internet support for BJP is an organic, bottom-up mass movement and a voluntary connect — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

4 No proof has been presented, apart from a supposed Whatsapp forward, of an Internet causes petition. The story has been left hanging. Why? — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

5. The reason is obvious. A half-baked story is being used to sell a third-baked book by a quarter-baked journalist cum fiction writer — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

6 Having said that, I believe a call for a peaceful economic boycott is a legitimate expression of free speech. History offers many examples — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) December 28, 2016

The controversy has its roots in Aamir’s statements last year about the growing intolerance in the country and that his wife Kiran Rao had considered shifting to Dubai. The remark caused the actor to be labeled anti-government and anti-national. It was in the aftermath of his statements that the BJP allegedly began the campaign against the star and pressurised the e-commerce company. Whether or not these claims are true, Snapdeal didn’t renew Aamir’s contract when it ended that year.

You might also like to watch:

Whether the timing of the news will help or hurt Aamir Khan’s Dangal is yet to be seen. The film has been unstoppable at the box office, but there was considerable opposition during its release from some audience due to his remarks. Dangal has helped the reaffirm many fans’ faith in the actor, so perhaps the Snapdeal scandal does nothing but gain more sympathy for Aamir. The actor may have lost out at a personal level with the Snapdeal contract, but so far, his detractors seem to have little effect on Dangal’s box office performance