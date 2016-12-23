Aamir Khan’s Dangal makes 2016 award shows pointless: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap tweeted praise for Dangal and Aamir Khan. (YouTube)

Dangal has gotten glowing reviews from just about everyone. Aamir Khan took two years to make it, the sheer mania surrounding the film proves that the effort was worth it. The latest member of the Bollywood gang to come out in praise of the film was director Anurag Kashyap. His tweet was perceptively double-edged as he simultaneously praised Dangal and put down the films that came before it. The Gangs of Wasseypur director wrote, “Doesn’t Dangal make all the award functions that have happened so far without including it, redundant ?? #justasking.” Ouch! Now that certainly puts a downer on the celebs who won at recent awards shows.

Doesn’t “Dangal” make all the award functions that have happened so far without including it, redundant ?? #justasking — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 22, 2016

Ranveer Singh is another star who seems to have come away from the film happy. He took to Twitter to praise Aamir, writing, “Devoted to the religion that is cinema. Passionate to an unparalleled degree. With an awe inspiring honesty. @aamir_khan #Dangal.” And he didn’t stop there, he further shared a photo of him and Aamir at what seems to be Dangal’s screening. Of course, the most important celeb review for Dangal is Salman Khan’s, who declared yesterday that Aamir’s film trumped Sultan in every way. So for those of you deciding which one was better, the debate has ended.

Devoted to the religion that is cinema…

Passionate to an unparalleled degree…

With an awe inspiring honesty…@aamir_khan #Dangal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2016

Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue..

He who posesses a childlike wonderment..

My love for him is of the truest kind

The one & only.. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2016

Dangal has been hailed unanimously as a fitting follow-up to the legacy set by Aamir’s previous release PK. The brilliant performances put on by debutantes Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra have wowed audiences and, of course, Aamir as always leaves his audience hungry for more. Sakshi Tanwar, who plays the role of Daya Kaur, has been lauded for her subdued portrayal of the wife of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Dangal has been expected to end the 2016 dry spell for the box office with films like Force 2 and Aakira and start 2017 on a booming note.