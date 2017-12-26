Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani offer chance to become a scriptwriter; here is how you can try; Rs 50 lakh in prizes available

Secret Superstar actor Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriters Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali are going to judge a script contest.

Secret Superstar actor Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriters Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali are going to judge a script contest. They will judge Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest. Khan took to Twitter and posted a video in which he is inviting budding writers to showcase their talent. The best script shall be awarded a prize of Rs 25 lakh, and the total cash prizes for this contest is Rs 50 lakh. Khan finds this will help writers to a great extent. He said, “I believe we have incredible talent in this country. However, that talent has been facing immense difficulty in reaching the Indian film industry. I feel that good writers don’t have enough opportunities and this is where the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest will help tremendously.” Interested candidates can visit the official website scriptcontest.cinestaan.com.

Hirani said, “It’s a great initiative by Cinestaan to provide a platform for budding filmmakers. This will help to bridge the gap in the Indian film industry for producers and filmmakers with regard to obtaining content-driven scripts.”

CDPL chairman Rohit Khattar said, “We started this initiative years ago with the Mumbai Mantra Sundance as well as the Mumbai Mantra CineRise screenwriting initiatives. We are doing our utmost to bring Indian storytelling talent to the forefront and I am grateful to our esteemed jury in helping us achieve this aim as well as to our two main sponsors, Mumbai Mantra CineRise and the TI Group.”

Some of the better scripts will be curated to be part of the Cinestaan Script Bank, which film studios and production houses can delve into and then directly liaise with the writers, who often find it difficult to get their voices across to the industry. The contest is on and will remain open and accept entries until January 15, 2018. The scripts that have been submitted will be evaluated by the jury and the results will be announced next year.