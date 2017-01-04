Aamir Khan on Bengaluru molestation: Molesters know that they won’t be punished

“The incident that took place in Bengaluru was very disappointing,” said Aamir Khan. (ANI/Twitter)

Aamir Khan had some practical observations on the Bengaluru mass molestation incident that occurred over the new year. Dangal, which is enjoying great success, is based on the theme of female empowerment and so it came as no surprise that Aamir deplored the incident. The actor admitted that most culprits engage in harrassing women because they know they can get away with it. He told ANI, “The law and order mechanism and the judiciary and police should bring the culprit to task at the earliest as it happens in other countries. For example, when such an incident takes place in America, the guilty are not only arrested but they are given punishments as well within two or three months. I think when such a change will take place, things will automatically change. I think when such examples come to fore that a guilty of such case is given punishments within two-three months, only then the situation will change and people will fear before committing such crimes.”

#WATCH Aamir Khan reacts to women’s molestation on New Years in Bengaluru, says speedy trials of such cases important to instil fear of law pic.twitter.com/GzfG190ECB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

The 51-year-old actor who was busy promoting his second Satyamev Jayate Water Cup for drought prevention in Maharasthra further added that it wasn’t just up to the authorities but the citizens as well to ensure the safety of women. He also told ANI, “The incident that took place in Bengaluru was very disappointing. We feel ashamed that such incidents take place in our country. I think it’s the responsibility of everyone along with the administration to see that law and order prevails.”

The incident in Bengaluru has been criticized by various people from Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu called out Abu Asiz for blaming the victims’ clothes and habits for the incident, while Salim Khan tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the urgency to address the situation.