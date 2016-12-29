Aamir Khan needlessly made me a villain in Dangal, fumes Geeta Phogat’s real coach PR Sondhi

The real Dangal coach PS Sondhi isn’t pleased about his portrayal in the Aamir Khan’s Geeta Phogat biopic. (ANI)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has received glowing praise for bringing Mahavir Singh and Geeta Phogat’s struggles to the big screen. The film has been lauded for its realism and lack of melodrama, but it looks like not everyone is happy. PR Sondhi Geeta’s ex-coach told ANI that he wasn’t too pleased about what he’d heard about his onscreen portrayal. While Girish Kulkarni was praised for his work in the film as the coach, Sondhi wasn’t too happy about the Mahavir vs academy coach subplot.

“I haven’t watch the movie, but I’ve come to know that the the onscreen coach was given a lighter role,” Sondhi told ANI, adding, “Mahavirji is thorough gentleman. Not once did he interfere in training. His daughters were disciplined – always listened.” About the infamous scene where in the film where Mahavir gets locked in the janitorial closet during the Commonwealth Games, Sondhi added that the scene was entirely fictitious. “Media wouldn’t have let it go if this happened at Commonwealth Games. They (the Dangal team) wronged coach in the film,” he said.

Chalo Ye Bhi Sahi He,#Dangal me Mahavir Phoghat Ko Jyada Achha Dikhane Ke Chakkar Me,

Coach Ki Buri Tarah Maar Li Aamir Khan Ne, Badhiya — Gautam (@MoneyByAnything) December 29, 2016

#Dangal @aamir_khan National coach are not that bad. I think you should have thought over it. How can u make such bad creative decision? — Aarrav Amit Sharma (@AarravSharma) December 29, 2016

Finally saw Dangal.

Man, the wrestling scenes were so well done. Just didn’t like the caricaturing of the coach. — #SwagMeraDesi (@GuptRogue) December 29, 2016



But is Aamir in for a defamation lawsuit? “Action lene ka koi irada nahi. Mai ek baar Aamir Khan ko kehna chahunga ki unhe coach se baat karni chahiye role dikhane se pehle,” Sondhi said. Given that Aamir’s character came off as domineering and somewhat harsh, there may have been a need to balance out his tough love towards his daughters with another negative character. However, whether twisting facts for film is justifiable is another matter. One expects a certain amount of drama and bias for the protagonist, so perhaps Sondhi should shrug off his onscreen depiction.

You might also like to watch:

Despite its stellar performance, Dangal hasn’t been without its share of controversy. Prior to its release, there were various demands to boycott the movie due to Aamir’s intolerance remarks last year.