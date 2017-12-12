Aamir Khan invests Rs 2 cr in this startup; and no, he will not be its brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently pumped in as much as Rs 2 cr in online furniture rental startup Furlenco (around 0,000) in terms of debt funding. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently pumped in as much as Rs 2 cr in online furniture rental startup Furlenco (around $300,000) in terms of debt funding. In the wake of increasing association of Bollywood and sports celebrities with Indian startup ecosystem, the actor joins the bandwagon and personally invested in furniture renting startup, reported Bollywood Hungama. The superstar, however, will not be a brand ambassador for Furlenco. Furlenco is owned by Bengaluru-based Kieraya Furnishing Solutions. It was founded by Ajith Karimpana, an engineering graduate from NIT Jalandhar and alumnus of Temple University.

Khan’s investment carries forwards the stream of Indian celebrities who have been backing domestic startups over the past few years. Recently, actress Alia Bhatt invested in fashion portal Stylecracker, while Jacqueline Fernandez invested in Rakyan Beverages which makes juices under the Raw Pressery brand, as per the report. Among the early investors from the film industry Karishma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and Karishma Kapoor had also invested in various startups.

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also made a couple of investments in the startup space which include Smaaash, Smartron India. While earlier this year, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had made his maiden foray into the world of start-ups by investing undisclosed amounts in Mumbai-based entertainment company Flickstree.

Furlenco offers furniture for entire homes on a monthly rental subscription model. The company had raised $30 million in October 2016. It had secured $6 million in its Series A funding round led by LightBox VC in March 2015. Earlier, the company had received funds amounting to $100k via angel funding. The founder Ajith Mohan Karimpana was formerly the vice president of Goldman Sachs and holds an MS in computer and information science from Temple University, Pennsylvania, United States. The company designs its own furniture, gets it manufactured by third-party vendors and then rents it out to customers. Earlier, the venture was called Rent Ur Duniya but later it was rebranded as Furlenco in 2013. In the last one year, the brand has raised money through a mix of debt and equity financing.